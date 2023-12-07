Sheffield United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023 

Sheffield United will host Brentford at Bramall Lane on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

The home side have failed to adapt to life in the English top flight and currently find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in their last match, conceding late in either half as they fell to a sixth consecutive defeat at the hands of the Merseyside outfit.

Sheffield sit rock-bottom in the league table with five points from 15 games. They will be looking to begin picking up important points this weekend and kick-start their push for survival.

Brentford have also struggled for results in the Premier League of late and now sit in the bottom-half of the pile. They were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their last match, taking the lead from the spot midway through the first half via a Bryan Mbeumo strike before their opponents came from behind to claim the win in the second.

The visitors sit 11th in the table with 19 points from 15 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Sheffield United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Sheffield and Brentford. Both sides have won 12 games apiece while their other nine matchups have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Championship clash back in March 2019 which the Blades won 2-0.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2014.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Sheffield have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season with a goal concession tally of 41.

Four of Brentford's six league defeats this season have come on the road.

Sheffield United vs Brentford Prediction

Sheffield are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their 16 competitive outings this season. They have lost seven of their last nine games at Bramall Lane and could struggle here.

Brentford have lost three of their last four games after winning their three games prior. They have endured a difficult time on the road of late but should come out on top against significantly weaker opposition this weekend.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Brentford

Sheffield United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brentford to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups at Bramall Lane)