Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2024

Sheffield United will look to pick up successive Premier League wins for the first time this season as they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Sheffield United executed the difficult job of putting Luton Town to the sword at Kenilworth Road in rather convincing fashion last weekend. Cameron Archer and James McAtee fired the Blades to a 2-0 lead by the 36th minute of the game.

Carlton Morris provided a rather prompt response for the Hatters early in the second half to bring his side back into the game. However, Vinicius Souza put the ball in the back of the net in the 72nd minute to make it 3-1 in favour of Sheffield and eventually secure all three points for his side.

Tied on 13 points with Burnley, Sheffield are still rock bottom in the Premier League table due to their inferior goal difference. As such, they are still a miracle away from climbing out of the relegation zone with seven points separating them from 17th-placed Luton Town.

Meanwhile, Brighton lost to Tottenham Hotspur in heartbreaking fashion last weekend. Brighton took the game to Spurs early and secured a lead through Pascal Groß in the 17th minute.

Pape Matar Sarr restored parity in the 61st minute before Brennan Johnson scored in the dying embers of the game to help Spurs earn an important victory at home.

Brighton's away form makes for poor reading. They have picked up just two points from their last six away matches.

After getting off to a bright start to the season, Roberto De Zerbi's men have been inconsistent of late and are currently languishing at ninth in the table.

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have failed to beat Sheffield United in their last seven league games.

Brighton are yet to secure a win after five Premier League meetings with Sheffield United. They have drawn three and lost two.

Sheffield United have conceded more home Premier League goals than any other side. They have shipped in 31 goals in 12 matches at Bramall Lane.

Brighton are winless in their last six away Premier League matches.

Sheffield United have faced 206 shots at home (17.2 per game) in the Premier League this season. Since the 2003-04 season, the only team to face more shots per game at home in a season is Wolves in 2011-12 (17.6 shots per game).

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

It's always one step forward and two steps back with Sheffield United. They have consistently failed to consolidate on positive results and it's hard to see them outfoxing Brighton on Sunday.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes