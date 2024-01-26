Sheffield United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion return to action in the FA Cup when they lock horns at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The home side head into the weekend unbeaten in their last seven games against the Seagulls and will look to extend this impressive run.

Oliver McBurnie grabbed the headlines last Sunday when he converted from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of stoppage time to hand Sheffield United a 2-2 draw against West Ham United.

Prior to that, the Blades kicked off their FA Cup campaign with a 4-0 hammering of League Two outfit Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium on January 6.

Sheffield will be backing themselves to return to winning ways this weekend as they take on an opposing side, who have failed to beat them in their last seven encounters since January 2005.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion were held to a goalless draw by Wolverhampton Wanders in their Premier League clash on Monday.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side have now gone five consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming two wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss to Arsenal on December 17.

Brighton now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they kicked off their quest for a first title with a 4-2 victory over Stoke City on January 6.

Sheffield United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Sheffield United boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Brighton and Hove Albion have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Sheffield are unbeaten in their last seven games against De Zerbi’s side, claiming four wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in January 2005.

Brighton have won just one of their last five away matches across all competitions while losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of December.

Sheffield United are winless in four of their last five home matches, losing three and picking up one draw since late November.

Sheffield United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

Sheffield United have struggled to get going at home in recent weeks and will need to be at their best against a well-drilled Brighton side. However, we are tipping De Zerbi’s men to build on the draw against Wolves and come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Brighton to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Brighton’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in six of the Seagulls’ last seven games)