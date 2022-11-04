Sheffield United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022

In a clash of two promotion hopefuls, Sheffield United will host leaders Burnley at the Turf Moor in the EFL Championship on Saturday (November 5), looking to close the gap on the visitors.

The Blades are third in the standings with 32 points from 18 games, six off the Clarets, who occupy the top spot. Paul Heckingbottom's team were leading the pack between matchday seven to 13, but a six-game winless streak saw them knocked off their perch.

However, lately, Sheffield have shown signs of returning to form, beating West Bromwich Albion (2-0) and Bristol (1-0), both away from home, in their last two outings.

Meanwhile, back in the Championship for the first time since the 2015-16 season, Burnley are on course to make an immediate Premier League return. They made the most of Sheffield's poor run last month to climb to the top and hold a five-point advantage over second-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield United vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield have won 51 of their last 127 clashes with Burnley, who've instead beaten them 44 times.

This is their first meeting across competitions since the 2020-21 season, when they clashedd in the Premier League. The team playing at home won on both occasions.

Burnley have won just one of their last 19 games at Sheffield —a 3-2 win in December 2008.

Sheffield are winless in their last four home league games, conceding more goals in those games (7) than in their previous 20 at Bramall Lane combined (6).

Burnely are unbeaten in their last seven away league games and are looking for consecutive away wins for the first time since May 2021 in the Premier League, when they beat Wolves and Fulham.

Burnley have lost only once this season — a 1-0 defeat to Watford on matchday three — while all the other teams have lost at least four games.

Sheffield United vs Burnley Prediction

Burnley have been impressive lately and come into the weekend on a four-game winning run. Sheffield, meanwhile, are also returning to form following a rough patch, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-2 Burnley

Sheffield United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

