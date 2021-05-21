Sheffield United vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Both Sheffield United and Burnley will look to return to winning ways in their final game of the Premier League campaign when they meet at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The hosts head into this game off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, while the visitors lost 3-0 to Liverpool last time out.

Sheffield United suffered their 29th loss of the season on Wednesday when they were beaten 1-0 by a resurgent Newcastle United side.

In-form Joseph Willock scored the only goal of the game to hand the Magpies a narrow win. The Arsenal loanee has now scored six goals in his last six outings.

While the Blades have put in a string of decent performances in recent weeks, they have been inconsistent, losing two and winning two of their last four games.

Burnley, on the other hand, failed to grab a league double over Liverpool as they fell to a 3-0 home defeat against the Reds on Wednesday. They had previously claimed a 1-0 win back in January’s reverse fixture.

Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Philips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all on target on this occasion as Liverpool cruised to a comfortable win.

The result leaves Burnley just outside the relegation zone in 17th place, 11 points above relegated Fulham.

Sheffield United vs Burnley Head-To-Head

Perhaps surprisingly, Sheffield United are the better side in this fixture, claiming 50 wins from their 116 meetings with Burnley. The visitors have picked up 44 wins, while 32 games have ended in draws.

Ben Mee scored the only goal of the game to hand the Clarets a narrow 1-0 win in their most recent meeting back in December.

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Burnley Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Sheffield United vs Burnley Team News

Sheffield United

The hosts will still have to cope without several first-team players. The likes of Sander Berge, Oliver Burke, Ethan Ampadu, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Jack O'Connell are sidelined with injuries. George Baldock is also a doubt having picked up a knee problem.

Injured: Sander Berge, Oliver Burke, Ethan Ampadu, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: George Baldock

Suspended: None

Burnley

The visitors will be without the services of Phillip Bardsley (hernia), Dale Stephens (ankle), Robert Brady (calf) and Kevin Long (calf) due to injuries.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is a doubt for this tie as he battles a knee problem.

Injured: Phillip Bardsley, Dale Stephens, Robert Brady, Kevin Long

Doubtful: Nick Pope

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Burnley Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aaron Ramsdale; John Egan, Chris Basham, Kean Bryan; George Baldock; John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens; Ben Osborn, David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset

Burnley predicted XI (4-4-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Sheffield United vs Burnley Prediction

Despite already being relegated, Sheffield United have produced a few fine displays in their recent outings. With two wins and three losses in their last five games, both sides head into this tie in similar form.

We predict a share of the spoils with each side grabbing one goal apiece.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Burnley