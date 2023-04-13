Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2023

Sheffield United will host Cardiff City at Bramall Lane on Saturday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have enjoyed a largely positive campaign and are well on course for a return to the English top flight. They were, however, beaten 2-0 by league leaders Burnley last time out and had started the game well enough before an early red to Wes Foderingham saw the game's momentum swing the way of the Clarets.

Sheffield sit second in the league table with 76 points from 40 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend.

Cardiff have struggled for results this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland in their last game and will be gutted to have come away with nothing after a strong second-half display.

The visitors sit 21st in the Championship standings with 42 points picked up so far. They are just one point above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap on Saturday.

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 77 meetings between Sheffield and Cardiff. The hosts have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Blades have picked up 39 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Blackburn Rovers (40) and league leaders Burnley (51) have picked up more.

The Bluebirds have lost 20 league games this season. Only Blackpool (22) have lost more.

Sheffield have the second-best defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 35.

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Prediction

Sheffield's latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will aim to bounce back here. They have won four of their last five home matches and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Cardiff have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last five. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Cardiff City

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

