Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Sheffield United take on Cardiff City on matchday 43 of the EFL Championship on Saturday. The two sides are on opposite halves of the standings.

Ad

Chris Wilder's Sheffield are coming off a 2-1 reverse at rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle last weekend. Following Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 44th-minute opener for the visitors, Ryan Hardie and Muhamed Tijani scored in the final nine minutes to give three valuable points to Plymouth.

Plymouth remain bottom, behind 23rd-placed Luton Town on goal difference, while the Blades, following a third straight defeat, remain third, but are five points behind leaders Leeds (88), with 83 points from 42 games, winning a league-high 26.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Omer Riza's Cardiff are fresh off a 1-0 home loss to Stoke City in their previous outing. Will Fish scored at the wrong end five minutes from time to give Stoke all three points.

Following the loss - snapping a three-game drawing streak - the Bluebirds remain in the relegation zone, in 22nd place, with 42 points from as many games, winning nine.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Cardiff Championship clash.

Ad

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 80 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Cardiff 33-27, losing their last clash 1-0 at home in the FA Cup in January.

The aforementioned win is Cardiff's only one in the fixture in seven games across competitions.

Sheffield have two wins and as many defeats in their last five home games, all in the Championship.

Cardiff have one win in their last seven road outings across competitions, losing thrice, but are unbeaten in three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: L-L-L-W-W; Cardiff: D-D-W-L-L

Ad

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City prediction

The two teams have had markedly different campaigns. While Sheffield's title charge has come off the rails, they remain in the reckoning for the promotion play-off places, but Cardiff are battling to avoid the drop.

In terms of head-to-head, Sheffield have a slender advantage and have had the visitors' number in recent meetings. Cardiff won the reverse fixture 2-0 at home, but the Blades exacted revenge by eliminating them in the FA Cup a month later.

Ad

Sheffield's recent form is nothing to talk home about, damaging their Championship-winning hopes with three straight losses. Nevertheless, they should have enough quality to see off a struggling Cardiff side.

Prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 Cardiff City

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City betting tips

Tip-1: Sheffield to win

Tip-2: Sheffield to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in four games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Nine of their last 13 meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More