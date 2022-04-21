Sheffield United vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United and Cardiff City will battle for three points on matchday 44 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Bristol City on Monday. Chris Martin and Morgan Gibbs-White scored second-half goals to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

Cardiff City fell to a 1-0 defeat to Luton Town on home turf. Harry Cornick's 71st-minute strike guided the Hatters to all three points.

The defeat left the Welsh outfit in 17th spot and they have 49 points to show for their efforts in 42 matches. Sheffield United currently occupy the final playoff spot in what is a tight race for potential promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 71 occasions in the past, with Sheffield United having a slightly superior record with 29 wins to their name. Cardiff City were victorious on 26 occasions, while 20 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021. Morgan Gibbs-White starred with two assists and a goal after the break to help Sheffield United complete a 3-2 comeback victory.

Sheffield United form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Cardiff City form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Team News

Sheffield United

Jayden Bogle, Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell, Billy Sharp and Charlie Goode have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell, Billy Sharp, Charlie Goode, Oli McBurnie

Suspension: None

Cardiff City

Isaac Vassell, Alex Smithies, Max Watters and Sean Morrison are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Isaac Vassell, Alex Smithies, Max Watters, Sean Morrison

Suspension: None

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Sheffield United (3-4-3): Wesley Foderingham; Ben Davies, John Egan, Filip Uremovic; Enda Stevens, Iliman Ndiaye, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood; Ben Osborn, Morgan Gibbs-White, John Fleck

Cardiff City (4-3-3): Dillon Philips; Joel Bagan, Curtis Nelson, Mark McGuinness, Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh, Will Vaulks, Ryan Wintle; Isaak Davies, Robin Colwill, Jordan Hugill

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Prediction

Sheffield United's recent poor run of form has put them in danger of making the playoffs. The Blades can hardly afford any more slips if they are to retain hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League, as just six points separate them from 12th-placed West Brom.

Cardiff City have little left to play for this season but might be buoyed by their hosts' struggles. Games involving Sheffield United tend to be low-scoring affairs and we are backing the South Yorkshire outfit to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Cardiff City

