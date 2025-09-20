Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025 

Sheffield United and Charlton Athletic will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round six clash on Saturday (September 20th). The game will be played at Bramall Lane.

Ad

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 5-0 thrashing they sufferred away to Ipswich last weekend. They went into the break behind to Jaden Philogene's 20th-minute strike. The 23-year-old completed his hat-trick in the second half while George Hirst and Jack Clarke also scored for Ipswich.

Charlton, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Millwall. They were ahead at halftime thanks to Sonny Carey's 40th-minute strike. Raees Bangura-Williams equalized for the visitors with two minutes left in regulation time after Charlton were reduced to 10 men.

Ad

Trending

The stalemate left The Addicks in 18th spot in the standings, having garnered five points from as many games. Sheffield United are bottom of the standings, yet to register their first points of the campaign.

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 69th meeting between the two sides. Sheffield United have 29 wins to their name, Charlton Athletic were victorious 21 times while 18 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2017 when Sheffield United claimed a 2-1 home win in League One.

Sheffield United have lost all six games they have played across competitions.

Four of Charlton's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Sheffield United's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Charlton's five league games this term have produced less than three goals.

Ad

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic Prediction

Sheffield United have been mired by off-field isues which has translated into poor results on the pitch. The Blades are the only side yet to register a point on the board in the Championship.

Charlton won their opening game in the league and also claimed a victory in the EFL Cup against Stevenage. However, they are winless in five games across competitions since then (three losses).

Ad

Although one side could nick a win, backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More