Sheffield United vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022 

Sheffield United will host Coventry City at Bramall Lane on Monday (December 26) in the Championship.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and will fancy their chances as early promotion contenders. Sheffield picked up a 2-1 away win over newly promoted Wigan Athletic in their last outing.

John Egan and Billy Sharp got on the scoresheet in either half before their opponents scored a consolation midway through the second half. Sheffield are second in the standings with 44 points from 23 games.

Coventry, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but have their sights set on a playoff spot as they head into the second half of the season. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in their last game. Team top scorer Viktor Gyokeres scored the winner from the spot at the death.

The visitors are eighth in the league with 33 points from 22 games.

Sheffield United vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 66 meetings between Sheffield and Coventry. The hosts have won 23, while the visitors have won one more. There have been 19 draws between them.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture after losing three of four games.

The Blades have scored 38 league goals this season. Only leaders Burnley (46) have scored more.

Only three of Coventry's nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Sheffield have conceded 11 goals at home in the Championship this season. Only their midweek opponents (9) and Millwall (8) have conceded fewer.

Sheffield United vs Coventry City Prediction

Sheffield are on a three-game winning streak and have won all but one of their last seven league outings. They have won two of their last three home games after going winless in four.

Coventry, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last seven games. They have lost just one of their last seven away outings and could pick up a point.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Coventry City

Sheffield United vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the Blades' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Coventry to score first: Yes (The away team have scored the first goal in seven of their last eight games.)

