Sheffield United vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28th 2025

Sheffield United and Coventry City return to action in the EFL Championship when they lock horns at Bramall Lane on Friday. Frank Lampard’s men have failed to win their last six away games against the Blades since February 2013 and will be looking to end this poor nine-year run.

Sheffield United took a giant stride in their quest for the EFL Championship title as they edged out local rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at the Hillsborough Stadium just before the international break.

The Blades have gone four back-to-back games without defeat, claiming 10 points from a possible 12, and are unbeaten in eight of their last nine outings, picking up seven wins and one draw since the start of February.

This fine run of form has seen Sheffield surge to the top of the Championship standings, level on 80 points with Leeds United, albeit below Daniel Farke’s men on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Coventry City picked up three huge points in their push for a playoff spot as they thrashed Sunderland 3-0 at the Coventry Building Society Arena in their last outing before the break.

This followed a 2-0 defeat against Derby County at Pride Park on March 11, a result which saw the Sky Blues' five-game winning streak in the league come to an end.

Coventry City have picked up 59 points from their 38 Championship matches so far to sit fifth in the standings, two points above seventh-placed Bristol City, just outside the playoff qualifying places.

Sheffield United vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Sheffield United and Coventry City both claiming 24 wins from their last 68 meetings.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last six home games against Lampard’s men, picking up four wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat in February 2013.

Coventry City have won all but one of their last five away matches, with the 2-0 defeat against Derby County on March 11 being the exception.

The Blades are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches, picking up three wins and one draw since the start of February.

Sheffield United vs Coventry City Prediction

Given the stakes of Friday’s game for both sides, we anticipate a thrilling contest at Bramall Lane, with Sheffield and Coventry going all out against each other. However, we are tipping the Blades to come out on top and extend their unbeaten home run in this fixture.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Coventry City

Sheffield United vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield United to win

Tip 2: First to score - Sheffield (The Blades have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Coventry)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

