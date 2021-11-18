Sheffield United vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United are set to play Coventry City at Bramall Lane on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Sheffield United come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers in the league. Goals from German winger Reda Khadra, Chile international Ben Brereton and young forward Ian Carlo Poveda ensured victory for Blackburn Rovers. An early first-half goal from striker Rhian Brewster proved to be a mere consolation for Sheffield United.

Coventry City, on the other hand, beat Nigel Pearson's Bristol City 3-2 in the league, A second-half brace from striker Matt Godden and a goal from forward Callum O'Hare sealed the deal for Mark Robins' Coventry City, who had Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen sent off. Experienced striker Chris Martin and Austria international Andreas Weimann scored the goals for Bristol City.

Sheffield United vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Sheffield United have won eight games, lost seven and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2017, with Sheffield United beating Coventry City 2-0. Second-half goals from striker Leon Clarke and Scottish midfielder John Fleck secured the win for Sheffield United.

Sheffield United form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-L-W-L

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-D-L

Sheffield United vs Coventry City Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be without centre-back Jack O'Connell, while there are doubts over the availability of Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, Scottish winger Oliver Burke and midfielder Luke Freeman. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Slavisa Jokanovic is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: Luke Freeman, Sander Berge, Oliver Burke

Suspended: None

Coventry City

Meanwhile, Coventry City boss Mark Robins could be without experienced attacker Martyn Waghorn and centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter. Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jake Clarke-Salter, Martyn Waghorn

Suspended: Ian Maatsen

Sheffield United vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Olsen, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Lys Mousset, Morgan Gibbs-White, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore, Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Fankaty Dabo, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Todd Kane, Callum O'Hare, Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden

Sheffield United vs Coventry City Prediction

Sheffield United are currently 17th in the EFL Championship, and have found life after their relegation from the Premier League hard. Players like Aaron Ramsdale and John Lundstram have left the club, and manager Slavisa Jokanovic has found the going tough.

Coventry City, on the other hand, are flying high. They are 4th in the league table, two points behind 3rd-placed West Bromwich Albion. Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres has been in excellent form, and has scored nine goals in the league so far.

Sheffield United on paper have a strong squad. However, their poor run of form, combined with Coventry City's performances, could see a win for Mark Robins' side.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Coventry City

