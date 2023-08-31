Sheffield United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023

Sheffield United will welcome Everton to Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Saturday, as both teams look to record their first win of the season.

The hosts have lost their first three league games of the season with a one-goal margin. Last week, they suffered a narrow loss to reigning champions Manchester City at home. Jayden Bogle had equalized in the 85th minute after Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute of the game but Rodri bagged the winning goal for City just three minutes later.

Their poor form continued in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday. The match against Lincoln City ended goalless after 90 minutes, and Sheffield went on to suffer a 3-2 loss in the penalty shootout.

The visitors have also lost three games in a row in the Premier League, including a 1-0 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. They managed to record their first win of the season in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as late goals from Beto and Arnaut Danjuma helped them defeat Doncaster Rovers 2-1.

Sheffield United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 135 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1893. They have been closely matched in these meetings, with the visitors having a narrow 55-49 lead in wins and 31 games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, with both teams recording 1-0 away wins.

The hosts have struggled in their recent Premier League campaigns, suffering 35 defeats in 44 games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four away games against the hosts, recording two wins in a row.

Everton are the only team yet to open their goalscoring account in the league this season.

The last seven meetings between the two teams at Saturday's venue have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the hosts failing to score four times and the visitors failing to score three times in that period.

Sheffield United vs Everton Prediction

The Blades are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors, failing to score in three games in that period. They have scored two goals in three games thus far, unlike the visitors, who have failed to score in three games thus far. They also failed to score in their Carabao Cup defeat and might struggle here.

The Toffees opened their goalscoring account for the season in the Carabao Cup and will look to score their first goal of the Premier League season on Saturday. They are unbeaten in their last four trips to Bramall Lane and will look to build on that form in this match.

Considering the poor form of the two teams in the league thus far, we back them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Everton

Sheffield United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Arnaut Danjuma to score or assist any time - Yes