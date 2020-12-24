Sheffield United vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton will look to shake off the baggage of getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek by Manchester United as they take on a dismal Sheffield United side on Boxing Day. The Toffees are looking to make it four wins on the trot in the Premier League as they try to regain their footing at the top.

Sheffield United are at rock bottom having just garnered two points out of a potential 42 from 14 games. They have managed to draw two games while losing 12. Carlo Ancelotti's men are coming on the back of wins against Chelsea, Leicester City and Arsenal and could prove to be too hot to handle for Chris Wilder's men.

Everton were 15th when they took to the field on Boxing Day last year and now they look like a team worth their salt and it's safe to say that Carlo Ancelotti has really worked his magic at Goodison Park.

The diametrically opposite is applicable to Chris Wilder whose side seems to have been inflicted by a severe case of second season syndrome and are reeling ever so bizarrely after having such a good campaign last time around as a freshly promoted side.

“Southampton really upset and disappointed myself. It wasn’t us.



I wanted a reaction. You saw that we got one. We rolled that into Brighton and we need to roll it into the Boxing Day clash against Everton.”



The Gaffer ahead of facing @Everton at the Lane on Saturday. 👊 pic.twitter.com/KQ4wREmZDN — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 24, 2020

Sheffield United vs Everton Head-to-Head

Sheffield United and Everton have locked horns a total of 133 times till date. Sheffield United have won 48 of those games while Everton have been victorious on 54 occasions. 31 games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in July and Everton registered a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Everton form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Sheffield United vs Everton Team News

Sander Berge pulled his hamstring in the game against Manchester United and remains sidelined. Jack O'Connell and Kean Bryan are unavailable through injuries. John Lundstram is suspended after picking up a red card against Brighton last week.

Oli McBurnie could return after a short spell on the sidelines.

Injuries: Sander Berge, Jack O'Connell and Kean Bryan

Doubtful: Oliver McBurnie

Suspensions: John Lundstram

Ancelotti on James Rodriguez injury "We are not concerned. We are sad because James is an important player for us but if he's not able to play, not ready, we cannot push him to come back. We have to wait" #EFC — Everton FC news (@ClickEverton) December 22, 2020

Everton have a long list of injuries. James Rodriguez could return to the squad after being sidelined due to a calf injury. Allan is out with a hamstring problem and Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph and Gbamin are all unavailable as well.

Injuries: Allan, Lucas Digne, Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: James Rodriguez

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United vs Everton Predicted Lineups

Sheffield United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens, Oliver Norwood, Ethan Ampadu, John Fleck, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster

Everton predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey; Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Advertisement

Sheffield United vs Everton Prediction

Sheffield United are in terrible shape and Everton have looked really good of late. It's quite obvious how this one is going to play out.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-3 Everton