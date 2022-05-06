Sheffield United vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The final matchday of the EFL Championship commences this weekend and will see Sheffield United host Fulham at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield United are seeking an immediate return to the Premier League and will battle for a playoff spot this weekend. They picked up an impressive 3-1 comeback win over Queens Park Rangers in their last game via goals from Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and Conor Hourihane.

The Blades sit fifth in the league table with 72 points and can confirm playoff football with a win this weekend, while a draw will be enough if Luton Town or Middlesbrough fail to win their respective games.

Fulham secured promotion to the top-flight last month but only just sealed the Championship title last weekend as they handed out a 7-0 thrashing to Luton Town. The Cottagers were highly clinical on the day with six different players getting on the scoresheet.

Fulham have had a memorable season and will be looking towards Premier League football next season.

Sheffield United vs Fulham Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 70 meetings between Sheffield United and Fulham. The hosts have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won 23 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Championship clash earlier this season, which Sheffield United won 1-0.

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-W-D-L-D

Fulham Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L

Sheffield United vs Fulham Team News

Sheffield United

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel including Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell, Charlie Goode, Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp. George Baldock is a doubt for the game as he works his way back to full fitness.

Injured: Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell, Charlie Goode, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp

Doubtful: George Baldock

Suspended: None

Fulham

Terence Kongolo remains the only injury concern for the visitors ahead of their weekend clash.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Fulham Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn; Morgan Gibbs-White, Sander Berge; Iliman Ndiaye

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Bobby Reid, Neeskens Kebano, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Sheffield United vs Fulham Prediction

Sheffield United are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last six league games. The Blades have lost just one home game all year and will be relishing their chances ahead of Saturday's clash.

Fulham have carried out everything they were set to do at the start of the campaign and are now gearing up for the new season. The weekend game holds no real weight for the visitors and could see the Blades pick up maximum points.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Fulham

Edited by Peter P