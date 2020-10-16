Sheffield United vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sheffield United will host Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday with both sides looking for their first points of the season.

Bramall Lane is set to witness an important clash for both teams, who have lost their opening four league games of the season, and have a few problems.

After a great first season back in the Premier League last time, Sheffield United have struggled to get going this season, scoring only one goal in their first four games. They haven't been helped by injury worries, and will hope that their new signings can integrate with the squad soon to alleviate some of those concerns.

For Fulham, their first season back is not going to plan so far, with 11 goals conceded in four games, and having scored only in one game - a 4-3 loss to Leeds United.

Scott Parker's side have had reinforcements made during the transfer window, and the Englishman will be hoping that galvanises them. If not, a long and painful season could await for the Whites.

Sheffield United vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have beaten Fulham 30 times, having faced them on 67 occasions in the past. Fulham have beaten the Blades 22 times, while 15 matches between these two sides in the past have ended in draws.

Sheffield United form guide: L-L-L-L

Fulham form guide: L-L-L-L

Sheffield United vs Fulham Team News

For Sheffield United, both Oliver Burke and David McGoldrick picked up knocks while on international duty. That could only accelerate the path for Rhian Brewster to make his Blades debut, following his summer move from Liverpool.

Chris Wilder will continue to miss Jack O'Connell and Lys Mousset.

Injuries: Jack O'Connell and Lys Mousset

Suspensions: None

Kenny Tete has a calf problem, with Scott Parker saying before the international break that the Dutchman had to see a specialist, which could mean a prolonged period on the sidelines. There could be Fulham debuts, though, for both news signings - centre-back Joachim Andersen and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed are set to be available for selection after missing the last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Injuries: Kenny Tete

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United vs Fulham Predicted Lineups

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; George Baldock, Sander Berge, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens; Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Denis Odoi, Joachim Andersen, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan; Andre-Franck Zambo-Anguissa, Mario Lemina; Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ivan Cavaleiro; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Sheffield United vs Fulham Prediction

The addition of Brewster is what Wilder hopes will make the difference for Sheffield United, who have struggled to score goals, even as they have been decent at the back.

For Fulham, there were problems aplenty before the international break, as they conceded 11 goals, while scoring only three. All their three goals have come in the same game as well, and they look a side bereft of confidence.

We are predicting that Sheffield United will put their first three points of the season on the board on Sunday.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Fulham