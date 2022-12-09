Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022 

Sheffield United will host Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday (December 10) in the Championship.

The hosts picked up form just before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup international break after a horrid run of results in October and are now back on course in their race for promotion.

Sheffield beat Cardiff City in their last game, with George Baldock scoring the sole goal of the game via a drilled finish just after the hour mark. Sheffield have picked up 38 points from 21 games and are second in the league table.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have had a difficult campaign and find themselves deep in the drop zone. They drew goalless against Swansea City in their last game before the World Cup break. Huddersfield were fortunate to have come away with a point after being second-best for large swathes.

The visitors are languishing at rock-bottom in the standings with just 19 points from 21 games.

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 107 meetings between Sheffield and Huddersfield. The hosts have won 29 of those games, while the visitors have won 42.

There have been 36 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Sheffield are unbeaten in their last four games in the fixture since 2012.

Sheffield (19) have the second-best defensive record in the Championship this season, behind Coventry City (18).

Huddersfield have picked up just five points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in the English second tier.

The Blades have scored 22 goals at home in the league this season. Only league leaders Burnley (23) have scored more.

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Sheffield have won four of their last five games after going winless in six. They have won just one of their last six games at Bramall Lane, though.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five games across competitions. They have won just one away game all season and could lose here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of their last six matchups.)

