Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Gameweek four of the Championship is in action this weekend and will see Sheffield United host Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Sheffield United, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are still yet to win in this campaign. They lost at home to Birmingham City on the opening day then played a goalless draw against Swansea City. They then lost 4-0 to West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night.

Huddersfield Town won their first match of the Championship campaign on Tuesday after defeating Preston North End 1-0. The Terriers drew 1-1 against Derby County on the opening day before falling to a 5-1 home defeat to Fulham last weekend.

There have only been three Championship games so far and there are more than enough games ahead to improve results. However, both sides will be looking not to fall too far behind the rest of the pack in the race for promotion.

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Head-to-Head

Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town have met 105 times in the past. Huddersfield Town have a better record with 41 wins, while Sheffield United have 29 wins. There have been 35 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in a pre-season game in 2014 which Huddersfield Town won 1-0. However, the last official meeting between Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town came in the League One playoffs final back in 2012. Huddersfield Town won on penalties to secure promotion to the Championship.

Sheffield United Form Guide: L-D-L

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: W-L-D

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Sheffield United

Jack O'Connell, Lys Mousset, and Enda Stevens are all out with injuries and will miss Saturday's game.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

The away team will be without the services of Aaron Rowe, who is out with a toe injury. Pipa and Rolando Aarons are working their way back from injury and are therefore doubts for the game. Harry Toffolo and Josh Ruffels have finished their isolation and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aaron Rowe

Doubtful: Pipa, Rolando Aarons

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Verrips; George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck; Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lee Nicholls; Tom Lees, Naby Sarr, Levi Colwill; Oliver Turton, Scott High, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Sorba Thomas; Daniel Ward, Josh Koroma

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Sheffield United have begun their Championship campaign very poorly and are yet to win. They are the only side in the league yet to score a goal despite having about five strikers at the club.

Huddersfield Town have not given the most impressive performances this season. They've however managed to clinch their first league win of the campaign and will be looking to build on it.

Sheffield United's woes should continue against Huddersfield Town.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Huddersfield Town

