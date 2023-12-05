Sheffield United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2023 

Two sides embroiled in entirely different battles on either side of the Premier League table, Sheffield United and Liverpool, will clash at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

Sheffield United must have gone to Turf Moort this past Sunday to play Burnley hoping to get a much-needed win over their fellow relegation battlers. They had reason to be optimistic ahead of their trip.

After all, the Clarets had lost seven successive games at home and had earned just four points from their first 14 matches, only one fewer than the Blades. But things took a grim turn pretty fast for Sheffield with Burnley launching their onslaught right from the get-go and the game ending in a massive 5-0 loss.

The Blades are now at the bottom of the table with just one win and two draws to show for after 14 outings in the 2023-24 Premier League season. Their fortunes are unlikely to turn around soon as they are scheduled to square off against an in-form Liverpool at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's men were staring at an unlikely loss against Fulham with 10 minutes to go in the second half.

The Cottagers had raced to a 3-2 lead by the 80th minute but spectacular goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold earned a brilliant comeback win for the Reds in the business end of the game.

Liverpool's goals were all highlight-reel-worthy and the win took them to second in the Premier League table, just two points short of leaders Arsenal. They will be smacking their lips looking at Wednesday's fixture against a hapless Sheffield United.

Sheffield United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have won their last five Premier League games against Sheffield United.

Liverpool have picked up successive wins in their last two Premier League away games against Sheffield United. That's as many wins as they had in their previous 11 visits to Bramall Lane, drawing five and losing four.

Liverpool haven't managed to pick up a single win in their last four Premier League away matches against promoted sides.

Sheffield United have won four of their last five midweek Premier League matches in their last top-flight campaign in 2020-21.

Liverpool have won their last nine Premier League games played on a Wednesday by a combined scoreline of 23-3.

Sheffield United vs Liverpool Prediction

Sheffield United are in disarray. One win in 14 Premier League matches and a 5-0 pummelling at the hands of Burnley over the weekend hardly inspires confidence. The Blades are likely to get blown away by Liverpool here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-3 Liverpool

Sheffield United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - Yes