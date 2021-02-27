Sheffield United vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool travel to Bramall Lane to face the Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United on Sunday night.

The Reds are still reeling from last weekend's loss in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield. That 2-0 win for Everton was their first in an away derby since 1999.

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League, with 40 points from 25 games so far. Everton or Aston Villa could still go above Liverpool with their games in hand.

Jürgen Klopp detailed a positive mindset in training among the squad as they aim to turn their @premierleague fortunes, starting at @SheffieldUnited...#SHULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 26, 2021

However, to finish within the top four, Liverpool must start winning games immediately. They are currently five points off West Ham, who are in fourth place at the moment.

Sheffield United currently find themselves 14 points from safety and rooted to the bottom of the table. They have only 13 games to go, so it seems like an insurmountable task now for them to avoid Championship football next season.

It has been a season of everything that could go wrong actually going wrong for Chris Wilder's side. In their last game, Sheffield United lost 1-0 to Fulham, with Ademola Lookman scoring the only goal of the match.

Sheffield United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Liverpool have won 63, and lost 45, of the previous 139 matches that they have played against Sheffield United.

Sander Berge gave the Blades the lead at Anfield earlier this season, only for Liverpool to eventually win the game, with goals from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota

Sheffield United form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Liverpool form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Sheffield United vs Liverpool Team News

Sheffield United

John Egan, Jack O'Connell, Chris Basham and Jack Robinson are all injured, and that leaves Wilder ridiculously short of options at centre-back. Jayden Bogle is ruled out as well, as Sheffield United's defensive injury crisis has begun to look a lot like Liverpool's.

Sander Berge, Lys Mousset and Jack Rodwell are all ruled out as well.

Injured: John Egan, Jack O'Connell, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Lys Mousset, Jack Rodwell

Suspended: None

Liverpool

Captain Jordan Henderson underwent surgery on an adductor injury, and is set to miss several weeks of action. James Milner and Fabinho haven't yet returned to training, but Diogo Jota has. He could feature, if only from the bench. Ozan Kabak is expected to partner Nat Phillips in defence.

Alisson Becker lost his father to an accident in Brazil in midweek, but hasn't traveled back to his homeland. Klopp was non-commital on whether Alisson would feature on Sunday night.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, James Milner, Fabinho, Joe Gomez

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Liverpool Predicted XIs

Advertisement

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Ethan Ampadu, Phil Jagielka, Kean Bryan; George Baldock, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens; David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Andy Robertson; Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Sheffield United vs Liverpool Prediction

Sheffield United are as ravaged by injuries as Liverpool currently are. However, in Mohamed Salah, Liverpool still do possess the league's top-scorer for the moment. We are predicting that the Egyptian and his side will win this game.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Liverpool