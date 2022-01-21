Sheffield United vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United host Luton Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday in the EFL Championship, looking to end their three-game winless run in all competitions.
The Blades were beaten 3-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup in their first game of the year. This was followed by a league defeat and a draw to Derby County and Preston North End respectively.
They remain in 12th position in the league standings with 33 points, just two points behind and one position below Luton, who're unbeaten in four league matches.
After defeating Bournemouth and Reading, the Hatters are looking for their third league win in a row.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town Head-To-Head
There have been 43 clashes between the sides before, with Sheffield winning 18 times and losing on a close 15 occasions.
Luton Town's last win over Sheffield came way back in 1996, although they've only met four times since, with Sheffield winning twice.
Their last two clashes have ended in a stalemate, including a goalless draw in August's reverse fixture.
Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W
Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W
Sheffield United vs Luton Town Team News
Sheffield United
Morgan Gibbs-White is sidelined with a knee injury while Enda Stevens and Oli McBurnie are doubtful for the clash.
Lys Mousset isn't match-fit either.
With Robin Olsen leaving for Aston Villa, the Blades could see Wes Foderingham keep his place between the sticks.
David McGoldrick and Sander Berge will be pushing to start in the XI too.
Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White
Doubtful: Enda Stevens, Oli McBurnie
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Lys Mousset
Luton Town
The Hatters also have one injury concern as Harry Cornick remains out with an injury, while Admiral Muskwe is away on international duty with Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Injured: Harry Cornick
Suspended:
Unavailable: Admiral Muskwe
Sheffield United vs Luton Town Predicted XI
Sheffield United (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Rhys Norrington-Davies; David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp.
Luton Town (3-4-2-1): James Shea; Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Pelly Mpanzu, Amari'i Bell; Jordan Clark, Fred Onyedinma; Elijah Adebayo.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town Prediction
Luton Town have won three of their last four games, so they'll naturally feel confident in their chances here.
But the Blades have been no slouch at home and we're anticipating a tense draw.
Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Luton Town
