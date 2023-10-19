Sheffield United vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

Manchester United could pick up successive wins for the first time in the Premier League this season as they take on Sheffield United this Saturday.

Sheffield United are at the bottom of the table as they welcome the inconsistent Red Devils to Bramall Lane this Saturday. The Blades are yet to pick up their first win of the new Premier League campaign and have just a solitary point after eight matches.

They fell to a 3-1 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage in their latest outing prior to the international break. Sheffield already have the undesirable record of the worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign by a freshly promoted team.

If they lose on Saturday, they will become the first-ever team in the history of the English top flight to have just one point or fewer after the first nine games of the season on two occasions. But things are yet to devolve into an utterly desperate situation for them as they are still just three points off the 17th position.

Meanwhile, after their topsy-turvy start to the season, Manchester United could use some consistency. They lost four of their first seven league matches this season, their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils came agonizingly close to a fifth defeat in the league as they entered stoppage time against Brentford in their latest outing needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit. But they did manage to turn it around in miraculous fashion with a timely brace from Scott McTominay saving the blushes for his side.

They will fancy their chances against the Blades this Saturday. Ten Hag's men will be desperate to build up a head of steam ahead of their crucial Champions League encounter against FC Copenhagen next Tuesday and the Manchester derby on October 29.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have lost just two of their 10 Premier League matches against Sheffield United.

Manchester United have scored in all 10 of their Premier League clashes with the Blades. They have a higher 100% scoring record against two teams, Swansea City (14/14) and Nottingham Forest (13/13).

Manchester United have registered a win in each of their last nine Premier League games against freshly promoted teams.

Sheffield United have shipped in two or more goals in each of their last seven Premier League games.

Manchester United have won 10 of their last 11 matches against Sheffield United in all competitions.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Prediction

Both Sheffield United and Manchester United will be raring to get all three points this Saturday. But Sheffield have shown little promise so far and the United's attackers are in good form.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Manchester United

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes