Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Sheffield United will host Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have performed well in the English second tier this season and are pushing for an automatic return to the Premier League as they sit second in the table with 64 points.

They picked up a narrow 2-1 victory over Portsmouth in their last league outing with Gustavo Hamer opening the scoring midway through the first half before Jesurun Rak-Sakyi came off the bench to score the game-winner in the second.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, seem to have lost their way over the past few months and are losing ground in the race for the promotion playoffs. They were beaten 3-2 on home turf by Sunderland last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point following Hayden Hackney's second-half equalizer before a late own goal by Ryan Giles saw the Black Cats snatch all three points.

The visitors sit seventh in the table with 44 points and will be desperate to re-enter the top six this week.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 112 meetings between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough. The home side have won 45 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 23 draws between the two clubs.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Middlesbrough are the third-highest-scoring side in the Championship this season with a goal tally of 49.

The Blades have conceded 22 goals in the league this season. Only Leeds United (19) and Burnley (9) have shipped fewer.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Sheffield have won four of their last five games after winning just one of their previous five. They have won two of their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Middlesbrough meanwhile have lost four of their last five outings and have won just two of their last 10. They have struggled for points on the road of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

