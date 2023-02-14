Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15, 2023 

Sheffield United will host Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on Wednesday (February 15) in the Championship.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid campaign and are on course to secure an automatic return to the Premier League. Sheffield beat Swansea City 3-0 in their last league game. Sander Berge and Jack Robinson scored in the first half before Oliver McBurnie came off the bench to wrap up the win. Sheffield are second in the standings with 61 points from 30 games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, endured a difficult start to their campaign but are now flying under manager Michael Carrick, finding themselves in the playoff spots. They won 3-1 at Cardiff City 3-1 at the weekend, with three players getting on the scoresheet, including Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer.

The visitors are third in the points table with 51 points.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 110 previous meetings, Sheffield lead 45-42.

There have been 23 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Middlesbrough are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.

Sheffield have lost just one of their last four games in the fixture.

The Blades have picked up 33 points at home this season. Only Burnley (40) have picked up more.

Eight of Middlesbrough's ten league defeats this season have come away from home.

Sheffield have the best defensive record in the English second tier this season, conceding 24 times.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Sheffield are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in their last 13 games across competitions. They have won their last six home games, and the trend could continue.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last eight league games. They have won three of their last four away outings and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-2 Middlesbrough

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of theor last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Sheffield to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in six of their last seven games.)

