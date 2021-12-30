Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United are set to play Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Sheffield United come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Marco Silva's Fulham in the league. An early first-half goal from young French midfielder Iliman Ndiaye sealed the deal for Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, beat Neil Critchley's Blackpool 2-1 in the league. Second-half goals from Slovenia international Andraz Sporar and winger Duncan Watmore secured the win for Middlesbrough. Northern Irish attacker Shayne Lavery scored the goal for Blackpool.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Middlesbrough hold the advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the EFL Championship, with Middlesbrough beating Sheffield United 2-0. First-half goals from winger Duncan Watmore and former Manchester United defender and Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair ensured victory for Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-D

Middlesbrough form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-D-W

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom will be unable to call upon the services of Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen and centre-back Jack O'Connell. There are doubts over the availability of young striker Rhian Brewster, Algeria international Adlene Guedioura and forward Oli McBurnie.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Robin Olsen

Doubtful: Adlene Guedioura, Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough will be without right-back Darnell Fisher, attacker Marcus Browne, winger Sammy Ameobi and left-back Marc Bola. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Chris Wilder is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, Marcus Browne, Marc Bola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Conor Hourihane, Enda Stevens, Morgan Gibbs-White, Oliver Burke, Billy Sharp

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley, Sol Bamba, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Paddy McNair, Marcus Tavernier, Lee Peltier, Andraz Sporar, Onel Hernandez

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Sheffield United are currently 12th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. Much was expected from them this season, but a poor start to the season did not help their cause, and resulted in the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, 5th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games as well. They are six points behind 2nd-placed Fulham, and in Chris Wilder have a talented manager at the helm. This will be an emotional game for Wilder, with the Englishman having guided Sheffield United to the Premier League during his time with the club.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Middlesbrough

Edited by Abhinav Anand