Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Aiming to pick up a third win on the spin, Middlesbrough take a trip to the Bramall Lane Stadium to face Sheffield United on Tuesday.

The Blades head into the game unbeaten in each of their last eight home games in the league and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Sheffield United failed to return to winning ways last Friday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest.

Prior to that, the Blades saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end courtesy of a 1-0 loss to Millwall on February 26.

With 54 points from 34 games, Sheffield United are currently seventh in the EFL Championship standings, one point behind Tuesday’s visitors in the final playoffs spot.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough made it two wins from two last time out when they saw off a dogged Luton Town side 2-1 on home turf.

This followed an impressive 1-0 extra-time victory over Tottenham in the FA Cup on March 1.

Middlesbrough have now eliminated two Premier League heavyweights in Manchester United and Tottenham from the cup competitions and will look to keep this fine form going.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

With 42 wins from the last 110 meetings between the sides, Sheffield United boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Middlesbrough have picked up two fewer wins, while the spoils have been shared on 22 different occasions.

Sheffield United Form Guide: D-W-W-L-D

Middlesbrough Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Team News

Sheffield United

The Blades remain without Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell and Ben Osborn, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell, Ben Osborn

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, Martin Payero and Riley McGree have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, Martin Payero, Riley McGree

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wes Foderingham; John Egan, Jack Robinson, Ben Davies; John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Morgan Gibbs-White, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Sander Berge, Conor Hourihane, Billy Sharp

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry; Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Neil Taylor; Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Separated by just one point and one place in the league table, Tuesday’s game has all the makings of an exciting contest.

With a spot in the playoffs places on the line, we expect a cagey affair with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Middlesbrough

