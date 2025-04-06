Sheffield United vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Sheffield United will host Millwall at Bramall Lane on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong season and now sit second in the table with 83 points, one above third-placed Leeds United and one behind leaders Burnley heading into the final six games of the regular season.

Chris Wilder's men missed out on the chance to pull clear of a struggling Leeds side on Saturday as they suffered a deflating 1-0 defeat at the hands of Oxford United and will be keen to put out a response come Tuesday.

Millwall, meanwhile, have had mixed results over the past couple of weeks but remain hopeful of securing their first playoff appearance in the Championship since the 2001-02 season. They picked up a 2-1 home win over Portsmouth in their last match, with 20-year-old Mihailo Ivanovic scoring a second-half brace to seal the points for the Lions.

The visitors sit ninth in the league standings with 54 points picked up so far. They are six points behind the playoff spots and have little margin for error if they are to secure a top-six finish in the final weeks of the season.

Sheffield United vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 meetings between the two clubs. Sheffield have won 27 of those games, while Millwall have won one fewer, with their other 10 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Sheffield have conceded 30 goals in the Championship this season. Only Leeds (28) and Burnley (12) have managed fewer.

The Lions are the second-lowest-scoring side in the English second tier this season, with a goal tally of just 39.

Sheffield United vs Millwall Prediction

The Blades' latest result ended a five-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to get their campaign back on track this week. They have the second-best home record in the division so far and will head into the midweek clash as sure-fire favorites.

Millwall have alternated wins and losses over their last seven Championship outings and will be targeting consistency in the final weeks of the season. They have, however, won just two of their last seven games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Millwall

Sheffield United vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

