Sheffield United vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Sheffield United lock horns with Millwall on Saturday as the third round of games in the Championship beckons. Both sides are in the bottom half of the fledglng standings.

Ruben Selles' Sheffield are fresh off a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City last weekend, with Ronald's 66th-minute effort plunging the Blades rock-bottom of the points table after two games.

Having opened their campaign with a 4-1 home defeat to Bristol City, Selles' side went down 2-1 at Birmingham City in their EFL Cup opener in midweek before the aforementioned defeat at Swansea.

Meanwhile, Alex Neil's Millwall are also coming off a defeat in their previous league outing, going down 3-0 at home to Middlesbrough. All three goals at The Den came after the break, with the third coming in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Opening their campaign with a 2-1 win at Norwich City, the Lions are 16th in the standings, with three points from two games, having won 1-0 at Newport County in their EFL Cup opener.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Millwall Championship contest at Bramall Lane:

Sheffield United vs Millwall head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 64 meetings across competitions, Sheffield and Millwall are dead-even at 27-27, with the Lions winning their last matchup 1-0 away in the Championship in April.

Each side have won four times in their last eight meetings across competitions, with all four wins for the Lions coming in the Championship and losing both times in the FA Cup.

Sheffield have won twice in their last five home games across competitions, losing twice, including one this season.

Millwall have also won twice in their last five road outings across competitons, winning twice, both this season.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: L-L-L-L-W; Millwall: L-W-W-L-W

Sheffield United vs Millwall prediction

The two sides haven't burst out the gates this season, especially Sheffield, who have lost all three games, including twice in the Championship, having made the play-off final last season, losing 2-1 to Sunderland.

In terms of head-to-head, there's nothing to separate the two sides, even in recent meetings, with Millwall enjoying a slight edge in Championship skirmishes. In fact, the Blades have won just twice at home in 10 league meetings with Millwall, losing four, including last season.

The Lions are looking to win their opening two away league games of a season for the first time since 1996. Considering their slight dominance in league meetings, especially away from home, expect Sheffield's misery to continue with a narrow defeat.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Millwall

Sheffield United vs Millwall betting tips

Tip-1: Millwall to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score: No (Both teams haven't scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last two contests have been decided by a single goal.)

