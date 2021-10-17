Sheffield United vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United will host Millwall at Bramall Lane in an EFL Championship fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the same ground. Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to help the Blades complete a comeback victory.

Millwall suffered a 2-0 defeat to Luton Town on home turf. Harry Cornick scored a brace to help the Hatters secure maximum points.

Tuesday's opponents are only separated in the table by goal difference, having each garnered 15 points from 12 matches. Sheffield United are the better-placed side in 13th spot while Millwall are directly below them.

Sheffield United vs Millwall Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 57 occasions in the past and Sheffield United have a slightly better record with 24 wins to their name.

Millwall were victorious on 23 occasions while 10 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the fourth round of the 2019-20 FA Cup when second-half goals from Muhamed Besic and Olivier Norwood helped Sheffield United secure a 2-0 away win.

The hosts have found the going tough since their relegation from the top-flight last season and have won just two of their last five games in all competitions. Millwall also have two wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Sheffield United form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Millwall form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Sheffield United vs Millwall Team News

Sheffield United

Luke Freeman (leg), Rhys Norrington-Davies (muscle), Oliver Burke (leg), George Baldock (hamstring), Sander Berge (hamstring) and Jack O'Connell (knee) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Luke Freeman, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Oliver Burke, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Jack O'Connell

Suspension: None

Millwall

Mason Bennett and Connor Mahoney have both been ruled out due to injuries, while Scott Malone is a doubt for the trip to Sheffield.

Injuries: Mason Bennett, Connor Mahoney

Doubtful: Scott Malone

Suspension: None

Sheffield United vs Millwall Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Olsen (GK); Ben Davies, John Egan, Chris Basham; Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Morgan Gibbs-White; Ben Osborn; Lys Mousset, Billy Sharp

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited That pass in the build up to our first. 👏Ben Davies settling in at the Blades just fine.

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski (GK); Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Murray Wallace, George Saville, George Evans, Dan McNamara; Sheyi Ojo; Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe

Sheffield United vs Millwall Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched and their recent form plus identical record in the table highlights this.

The Blades have been emphatic at home but will need to be at their best against a Millwall side that have perfected the art of grinding out results.

A share of the spoils with goals at both ends looks the most probable result on Sunday.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Millwall

