Sheffield United vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Sheffield United will host Millwall at Bramall Lane on Saturday in the EFL Championship, looking to recover from their opening day loss.

The Blades were beaten 1-0 by Watford on Tuesday, thanks to Joao Pedro's second-half winner. It was a repeat of their 2021-22 season, which started with an identical loss to Birmingham City.

Millwall, meanwhile, endured no upset on the first day, seeing off Stoke City 2-0 at home. However, they were knocked out of the EFL Cup following a 1-0 loss to Cambridge United.

Sheffield United vs Millwall Head-To-Head

Sheffield and Millwall have clashed 59 times. The spoils have been shared pretty evenly, with the Blades winning 24 times and the Lions 25.

Last season, Millwall won both their Championship games against Sheffield and will look to make it three in a row.

Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): L.

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): L-W.

Sheffield United vs Millwall Team News

Sheffield United

The Blades have numerous injuries to contend with. Oli McBurnie, Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens, Chris Basham, Tommy Doyle and Jack O'Connell are all sidelined. Rhian Brewster came off the bench last time out and could start on Saturday.

Injured: Oli McBurnie, Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens, Chris Basham, Tommy Doyle, Jack O'Connell.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Millwall

The Lions won't have George Honeyman because of suspension after he got sent off in their EFL Cup defeat to Cambridge United. Benik Afobe was an unused substitute in that game and will look to reclaim his place in the XI on Saturday.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: George Honeyman.

Unavailable: None.

Sheffield United vs Millwall Predicted XIs

Sheffield United (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham; Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Ciaran Clark; George Baldock, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye; Rhian Brewster.

Millwall (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Charlie Cresswell, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace; Ryan Leonard, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Scott Malone; Zian Flemming, Tom Bradshaw; Benik Afobe.

Sheffield United vs Millwall Prediction

The Blades are blighted by a spate of injuries but have some good options in attack to cause Millwall problems. The Lions are no pushovers themselves and will be encouraged by their opening day victory to continue in the same vein. The two teams could cancel each other out.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Millwall.

