Sheffield United vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2022

Sheffield United and Norwich City square off at Bramall Lane in round 17 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Blades are unbeaten in their last five matches against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

Sheffield United failed to arrest their slump in form as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Coventry City last Wednesday.

They have now failed to win their last five outings, claiming two draws and losing three in that time.

With 25 points from 15 games, Sheffield United are currently fourth in the EFL Championship standings, one point and two places above Saturday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Norwich City continued to struggle for results as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Luton Town last time out.

They have failed to taste victory in their last four matches, picking up one point from a possible 12 in that time.

Norwich City head into the weekend unbeaten in all but one of their last five away outings, with a 2-1 loss to Watford on October 15 being the only exception.

Sheffield United vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 73 meetings between the sides, Norwich City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield United have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 different occasions.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in five consecutive games against Norwich City, claiming an impressive four wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in September 2017.

Norwich City have lost their most recent three outings, scoring three goals and conceding six in that time.

Sheffield United are winless in their last five matches, picking up two draws and losing three since the start of October.

Sheffield United vs Norwich City Prediction

Sheffield United and Norwich City have suffered a slump in form and will head into the weekend seeking a morale-boosting result. Sheffield United have been solid on home turf in recent weeks and we predict they will make use of their home advantage to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Norwich City

Sheffield United vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield United

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their previous five encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of their last five meetings)

