Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

With relegation now confirmed, Sheffield United will look to drag Nottingham Forest down with them as they host the Tricky Trees at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Sheffield United seemed to be brimming with purpose as they came swinging out of the gates last weekend against Newcastle United. They landed the first blow as early as the fifth minute and kept plugging away to back the Magpies into a corner.

However, after failing to convert a couple of golden chances, things quickly went downhill for Chris Wilder's men. Once Eddie Howe's men sorted their feet out, there was no looking back for them and Sheffield eventually succumbed to a humiliating 5-1 loss.

Sheffield are now confirmed to finish 20th in the Premier League and have become the first team to suffer the drop this term.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest went down with a fight against Manchester City last weekend. They made a meal of a few glorious opportunities to lose the game 2-0.

Sitting only a point clear of the relegation zone, Forest will be desperate for a win against Sheffield on Saturday. Forest have failed to win their last four league matches, losing three and drawing one.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is Sheffield United's first home Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest since a 0-0 draw in October 1992.

After winning the first meeting from earlier this season, Forest are looking to complete their first league double over Sheffield since the 2003-04 season.

Nottingham Forest have picked up just one win in their last 19 Premier League matches against promoted sides.

Sheffield United have conceded 97 goals so far this Premier League season. If they concede three more, the Blades will become only the second side in the history of the competition to do so.

Sheffield United have lost their last four Premier League matches. They have also conceded at least four goals in their last three outings.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Sheffield United have nothing but pride to play for after their relegation was confirmed last weekend. Nottingham Forest will fight tooth and nail to survive the drop and they cannot afford to slip up here. The Tricky Trees will be charged up and are likely to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes