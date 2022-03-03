Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United will be looking to rise back into the promotion playoff places on Friday as they lock horns with Nottingham Forest at the Bramall Lane Stadium.

With just two points and two places separating the sides in the EFL Championship standings, this game has all the makings of a proper contest.

Sheffield United’s blistering run of results took a slight halt over the weekend as they fell to a slender 1-0 loss at Millwall.

Prior to that, the Blades were on a nine-game unbeaten run, claiming six wins and three draws since a 2-0 defeat against Derby County back in January.

With 53 points from 33 games, Sheffield United are currently seventh in the EFL Championship standings, one point off Luton Town in the final playoffs spot.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Bristol City 2-0 on home turf.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last five games across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws in that time.

Nottingham Forest are currently ninth on the log with 51 points from 33 games, two points adrift of Friday’s hosts.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Nottingham Forest boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 48 wins from the last 127 meetings between the sides. Sheffield United have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while 33 games have ended even.

Sheffield United Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Sheffield United

Enda Stevens, Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell and Ben Osborn are all on the Blades’ injury table and will miss Friday’s game.

Injured: Enda Stevens, Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell, Ben Osborn

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest remain without the duo of Loic Mbe Soh and Lewis Grabban, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Lewis Grabban

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Ben Davies, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Morgan Gibbs-White, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sander Berge, Conor Hourihane, Billy Sharp

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ethan Horvath; Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall; Max Lowe, Ryan Yates, James Garner, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

With just two points separating Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in the race for a playoffs spot, we expect a thrilling contest with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points.

However, we predict a share of the spoils with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Nottingham Forest

