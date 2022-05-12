Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship playoffs 2021-22

Sheffield United will host Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane in the first leg of their EFL Championship semifinal playoffs on Saturday as the Blades are close to an immediate top-flight return.

After getting relegated from the Premier League in humiliating fashion last year, Paul Heckingbottom's side rebuilt themselves with an excellent campaign in the second tier. They ended the regular season in fifth place with 75 points from 46 games, thrashing winners Fulham 4-0 on the final day.

Nottingham, meanwhile, finished five points above Sheffield in fourth place, despite picking up just one point from their last two league games. It's their first appearance in the playoff round since the 2010-11 season.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

There have been 128 previous clashes between the two teams, and the spoils have been closely shared. Sheffield have won 46 times, while Forest have triumphed on 48 occasions.

However, the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their two league clashes earlier this season.

Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Sheffield United

The Blades crushed Championship winners Fulham 4-0 on the final matchday in a clinical performance. That might convince manager Paul Heckingbottom to field the same lineup on Saturday too. Billy Sharp is the only notable absentee with a calf injury.

Injured: Billy Sharp.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees will continue to remain without Lewis Grabban and Keinan Davis, both of whom are out with injuries. Max Lowe is also sidelined, but he is ineligible to face his parent club even if he was available.

Manager Steve Cooper, meanwhile, is still waiting on Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Steve Cook. The trio have struggled with fitness issues in the last few days.

Injured: Lewis Grabban, Keinan Davis, Max Lowe.

Doubtful: Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Steve Cook.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XIs

Sheffield United (3-4-1-2): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Ben Osborn, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens; Sander Berge; Iliman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White.

Nottingham Forest (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Jonathan Panzo, Joe Worrall; Djed Spence, James Garner, Harry Arter, Jack Colback; Philip Zinckernagel; Brennan Johnson, Sam Surridge.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Given the contrasting run of form with which the two teams ended their regular season, it's easy to say Sheffield are the favourites.

Nottingham, though, are no slouch and won't roll over easily, but the hosts could still secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Nottingham Forest.

Edited by Bhargav