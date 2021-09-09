Sheffield United vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sheffield United welcome Peterborough United to the Bramall Lane Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides currently find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the table after a poor start to the new campaign and will be looking to get their season up and running.

Sheffield United failed to make it two straight wins in all competitions last time out as they were held to a bore draw by Luton Town.

In a game where clear-cut chances were at a premium, both sides were guilty of lethargic displays at the attacking end of the pitch as they settled for a share of the spoils.

This followed a 2-1 win over Derby County which secured their place in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Blades have now managed just two points from their opening four games and are second-bottom in the league table.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United suffered their second defeat on the trot last time out when they were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion.

With the game headed for a draw, Semi Ajayi scored a 94th-minute winner to dash the hopes of the Posh fans and hand the Baggies all three points.

Prior to this, Darren Ferguson’s men fell to defeat against Preston North End by the same scoreline when they met at Deepdale Stadium three weeks ago.

Peterborough United are currently 19th in the table, level on four points with Hull City and Swansea City.

Sheffield United vs Peterborough United Head-To-Head

Sheffield United have been the superior side in this fixture, claiming 11 wins from their previous 16 meetings.

Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-D

Peterborough United Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Sheffield United vs Peterborough United Team News

Sheffield United

The Blades will be without the services of Enda Stevens and Lys Mousset, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset

Suspended: None

Peterborough United

Mark Beevers and Ricky Jade-Jones will miss the game as they have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Mark Beevers and Ricky Jade-Jones

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham, Chris Basham, John Egan, Ben Davies, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Christy Pym; Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight; Joe Ward, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows, Dan Butler; Joe Grant; Siriki Dembele, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Sheffield United vs Peterborough United Prediction

Sheffield United’s downward spiral has continued in the English second tier as they find themselves second from bottom with two points from five games. Peterborough are also not in the best of form and have picked up just two more points. However, we anticipate the Blades will make use of their home ground advantage to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Peterborough United

Edited by Peter P