Sheffield United vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Sheffield United will host Portsmouth at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon in the 31st round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be confident of getting a result against a weaker side to remain in contention for direct promotion.

Sheffield picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Derby County last time out, marking their fourth victory in their last five league games. Chris Wilder's side are tied on points with second-placed Burnley and are five points behind league leaders Leeds United, although they played a game less than both teams and will hope to continue their good form this weekend.

Portsmouth were glad to earn a hard-fought point in a goalless draw against second-placed Burnley last weekend but will need to build on that performance to avoid dropping into the relegation zone by the end of this matchday. The visitors are currently sat in 20th place, only three points clear of the relegation zone, having won only seven of their 30 matches played so far.

Sheffield United vs Portsmouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 77 previous occasions going into this weekend. Sheffield have won 39 of those meetings, and 11 games have ended in draws while Portsmouth have won the remaining 27.

The sides have been closely matched in recent meetings, with both teams registering two wins, one draw and three clean sheets in their last five matchups.

It ended in a goalless draw when the two teams met earlier in the seventh round of the EFL Championship this season.

The Blades have conceded 21 goals in 30 league games so far. Only Burnley (9) and Leeds (19) have conceded fewer.

Pompey have the second-worst defensive record in the English second division with 52 goals conceded in 30 matches.

Sheffield United vs Portsmouth Prediction

Sheffield are strong favorites going into the weekend and should pick up an easy victory against a much weaker side. The hosts will be boosted by their solid league home form of only two losses in 14 games as they go up against a side with only one win on the road all season.

Portsmouth will hope to force an unlikely draw like they did against Burnley but could succumb to the Blades' superior quality.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Portsmouth

Sheffield United vs Portsmouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in just one of their last six matchups)

