Sheffield United vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023

Having confirmed their Premier League return, Sheffield United host Preston North End at Bramall Lane in the Championship on Saturday (April 29).

The Invincibles are in a congested mid-table battle for a playoff spot and will head into the weekend looking to snap their three-match winless run. Sheffield, meanwhile, clinched promotion to the Premier League in midweek, courtesy of a 2-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have won three league games on the bounce and six of their last seven outings, with a 2-0 loss at Burnley on April 10 being the exception. With 85 points from 43 games, Sheffield are second in the Championship, albeit with one game in hand.

Meanwhile, Preston failed to arrest their slump, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday. Ryan Lowe’s side have failed to win their last three games, claiming one point from a possible nine since a 2-1 win over Reading on April 10.

With 63 points from 44 games, Preston are tenth in the league table, level on points with ninth-placed West Bromwich Albion and two points off the playoff places.

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 54 wins from their last 121 meetings, Sheffield boast a superior record in the fixture.

Preston have picked up 36 wins since their first meeting with Sheffield in 1893, while 32 games have ended all square.

Sheffield are on a six-game unbeaten run against the Invincibles, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss in April 2018.

Preston have lost three of their last four away games, with a 2-0 win at Queens Park Rangers on April 7 being the exception.

Sheffield are on a run of five home wins across competitions since a 1-0 loss against Luton Town in March.

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Prediction

Sheffield have been rock-solid at home and will look to close out the season on a high. Preston, meanwhile, have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks, so the Blades should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sheffield 3-1 Preston

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield

Tip 2: First to score - Sheffield (The Blades have opened the scoring in their last six games against Preston.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last six meetings.)

