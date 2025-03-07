Sheffield United vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

The action continues in round 36 of the EFL Championship as Sheffield United and Preston North End square off at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Paul Heckingbottom’s hosts are winless in eight clashes in the fixture since April 2018.

Ad

Sheffield got their quest for the Championship title back on track on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the Loftus Road Stadium. That followed a 3-1 defeat to Leeds United in their top-of-the-table clash on February 24, a result which saw their run of four consecutive victories come to an end.

Sheffield have picked up 73 points from 35 Championship matches to sit second in the standings, three points off first-placed Leeds.

Ad

Trending

Preston, meanwhile, continue to struggle in the bottom half of the table, as they were held to a goalless draw by Swansea City at the Deepdale Stadium last time out.

Heckingbottom’s men have gone four back-to-back league games without a win, losing once, since a 1-0 victory over Norwich City in February. With 43 points from 35 matches, Preston are 15th in the standings but could move to 12th with all three points this weekend.

Ad

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield have 55 wins from their last 123 meetings with Preston, losing 36.

Sheffield are on a three-winning streak against Heckingbottom’s side and are unbeaten in eight encounters, winning five, since a 1-0 loss in April 2018.

Preston have lost one of their last seven matches across competitions, winning three, since February.

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Prediction

Sheffield could take a giant stride in their quest for the league crown with a win. The Blades have been the dominant side in recent clashes against Preston and should secure a fourth consecutive victory over Heckingbottom’s men.

Ad

Prediction: Sheffield 3-1 Preston

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Sheffield's last five outings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the Blades’ last five games.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback