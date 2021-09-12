Sheffield United vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues in midweek and will see Sheffield United host Preston North End on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United finally picked up their first win of the Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades ran riot against newly-promoted Peterborough United as they won 6-2. Victory for Sheffield United marked their first league win under their new manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Sheffield United now sit 18th in the league table with five points from six games. They are currently enjoying a decent unbeaten spell as they have not lost any of their last three games in all competitions. Sheffield United will be looking to build on their newfound form with a win on Tuesday.

Preston North End played out a goalless draw against Bristol City on Saturday and will feel they could have won the game. The draw ended Preston's run of three consecutive wins in all competitions but should not detract from their good recent performances.

Preston North End are 13th in the Championship table with seven points from six games and are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions.

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

Sheffield United and Preston North End have met 118 times in the past. Sheffield United hold a superior record with 52 wins while Preston North End have won 36. There have been 30 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met officially in a Championship clash back in 2019, with Sheffield United winning 1-0.

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-D-L-L-D

Preston North End Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Team News

Sheffield United

Lys Mousset, Enda Stevens and Iliman Ndiaye are all injured and will miss out on Tuesday's game.

Injured: Lys Mousset, Enda Stevens, Iliman Ndiaye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Matthew Olosunde and Izzy Brown are both out with long-term injuries and will be absent on Tuesday. Tom Barkhuizen is also unavailable due to COVID-19.

Injured: Matthew Olosunde, Izzy Brown

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Tom Barkhuizen

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wes Foderingham; George Baldock, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Oliver Norwood, John Fleck; Morgan Gibbs-White, Luke Freeman, Ben Osborn, Billy Sharp

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey; Josh Earl, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis, Sean Maguire

Sheffield United vs Preston North End Prediction

Sheffield United picked up their first win of the campaign in an emphatic manner as they beat Peterborough United 6-2. The Blades have now gone three games without defeat.

Preston North End are on a run of four games without defeat and have scored eight goals in that period. Although they secured a goalless draw last time out, Preston North End should return to winning ways against Sheffield United.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Preston North End

