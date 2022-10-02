Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2022

Sheffield United will lock horns with Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane in round 12 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday (October 4).

The Blades have won their last five games against the visitors and will look to extend their impressive record.

Sheffield were denied a fifth consecutive victory on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Birmingham City. The Blades are unbeaten in their last nine outings across competitions, dating back to a 1-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup on August 11.

With 24 points from 11 games, Sheffield are atop the Championship standings with a one-point cushion over second-placed Norwich City.

Meanwhile, QPR maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a 2-1 victory away to Bristol City on Saturday.

They are now unbeaten in their last three outings, picking up two wins and one draw. With 18 points from 11 games, QPR are fifth in the league standings, level on points with Burnley and Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head

With 20 wins from the last 57 meetings between the teams, Sheffield boast a superior record in this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 18 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Sheffield are on a run of five consecutive victories against QPR, dating back to a 1-0 loss in October 2017.

Queens Park Rangers are unbeaten in their last three away games, claiming seven points from a possible nine.

The Blades head into Tuesday on a run of six wins and three draws from their last nine games, and they are unbeaten in five home games this season.

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Sheffield have flown out the blocks this season and are atop the league standings. The Blades have enjoyed a fine run of results against QPR in recent meetings and should come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Sheffield's last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last ten meetings between the two teams)

