Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to rise into the top half of the EFL Championship table, Sheffield United play host to Queens Park Rangers at the Bramall Lane Stadium on Monday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of a thrilling win over Cardiff City, while the visitors were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City.

Sheffield United continued their fine string of performances last Saturday as they came from behind to claim a hard-earned 3-2 win away to Cardiff City.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have now won their last three league games, scoring six goals and conceding three since a goalless draw with Coventry City back in November.

This resurgent form has seen the Blades rise to 13th place in the EFL Championship table, after claiming 29 points from 21 games.

Meanwhile, QPR were denied their fourth win on the trot last time out as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Stoke City.

Prior to that, Mark Warburton’s men were on a run of six games without defeat, claiming four wins and two draws since crashing out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Sunderland back in October.

With 35 points from 21 games, QPR are currently fifth on the log, level on points with Stoke City in the final playoff spot.

Sheffield United vs QPR Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 18 wins each from their last 55 encounters. The spoils have been shared on 19 different occasions in that time.

Sheffield United Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

QPR Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Sheffield United vs QPR Team News

Sheffield United

John Fleck, Adlene Guedioura, Jack O'Connell, Rhian Brewster, Robin Olsen and Rhy Norrington-Davies are all on the club’s injury table and will sit out the game.

Injured: John Fleck, Adlene Guedioura, Jack O'Connell, Rhian Brewster, Robin Olsen, Rhy Norrington-Davies

Suspended: None

QPR

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Charlie Owen, Jordy de Wijs, Lyndon Dykes and Sam McCallum, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Charlie Owen, Jordy de Wijs, Lyndon Dykes, Sam McCallum

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs QPR Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Ben Davies, John Egan, Chris Basham; Enda Stevens, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, Jayden Bogle; David McGoldrick, Morgan Gibbs-White; Billy Sharp

Queens Park Ranger Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Albert Adomah; Elias Chair, Chris Willock; Charlie Austin

Sheffield United vs QPR Prediction

The hosts head into the game in resurgent form, claiming three wins from their last three outings. They have also won each of their last three games against QPR and we are backing them to continue this dominance on Monday.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 QPR

Edited by Peter P