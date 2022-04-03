Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this week and will see Sheffield United host Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United have had mixed results of late, picking up two wins, two draws and two losses in their last six games. They were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City in a rather low-key affair on Saturday, with John Egan scoring a late own goal to hand their opponents maximum points.

The Blades sit eighth in the league table, with 61 points from 39 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result as they continue their pursuit of top-flight football.

Queens Park Rangers are struggling for form at the moment. They were beaten 2-0 by league leaders and promotion favorites Fulham in their last game as they failed to offer enough offensively to alter the result.

The visitors are a place and two points behind their midweek hosts in the Championship standings. They will be aiming to return to winning ways on Tuesday as they push for the playoff spots.

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head

There have been 55 meetings between Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers. Both sides have won 18 games apiece, while the other 19 have all ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Sheffield United won the game 1-0.

Sheffield United Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers Team News

Sheffield United

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel including Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell and Oli McBurnie. Billy Sharp is recovering from an injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell, Oli McBurnie

Doubtful: Billy Sharp

Suspended: None

Queens Park Rangers

The visitors will be without the services of Chris Willock, Seny Dieng and David Marshall this weekend as the trio are all injured.

Injured: Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, David Marshall

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Wesley Foderingham; Jack Robinson, John Egan, Ben Davies; Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, George Baldock; Morgan Gibbs-White; Daniel Jebbison

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kieren Westwood; Yoann Barbet, Rob Dickie, Dion Sanderson; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Moses Odubajo; Ilias Chair, Luke Amos; Lyndon Dykes

Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Sheffield United have picked up just one win in their last four games and two in their last seven. They are, however, unbeaten in their last 10 games at Bramall Lane and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage on Tuesday.

Queens Park Rangers have lost five of their last six league games, including their last three on the bounce. They have won just two games since February and should see defeat this week.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

