Sheffield United vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Sheffield United will host Reading at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night in another round of EFL Championship football.

The Blades have had a solid start to the season and have begun their push for promotion. They played out a 1-1 draw against Luton Town last time out with Oliver McBurnie scoring the equalizer for his side with a brilliant volley early after the restart.

Sheffield United sit second in the Championship standings with 11 points from six games. They will aim to continue their good form when they play this week.

Reading have begun their league campaign in a strong fashion and will fancy themselves as early promotion contenders. They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Millwall last time out, with Naby Sarr scoring the sole goal of the game.

The Royals sit atop the league table, one point above their midweek hosts and will be looking to widen that gap on Tuesday.

Sheffield United vs Reading Team News

Historically, there have been 46 meetings between Sheffield United and Reading. The hosts have won 21 of those games, while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season, which the visitors won 2-1.

Sheffield United Form Guide: L-L-D-L-W

Reading Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Sheffield United

The Blades' injury list increased last time out after Wes Foderingham and Rhys Norrington-Davies both came off with injuries and are now doubts for this one. Jack Robinson, Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle, Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens are all injured and will not play here.

Injured: Jack Robinson, Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle, Jack O'Connell, Enda Stevens

Doubtful: Wes Foderingham, Rhys Norrington-Davies

Suspended: None

Reading

The visitors have a couple of injured players as well, including Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria, Yakou Meite and Femi Azeez.

Injured: Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria, Yakou Meite, Femi Azeez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Reading Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jordan Amissah; Chris Basham, John Egan, Anel Ahmedohodzic; Max Lowe, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, George Baldock; Iliman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie

Reading Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Tom Holmes, Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr; Andy Yiadom, Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick, Mamadou Loum, Tom McIntyre; Thomas Ince, Lucas Joao

Sheffield United vs Reading Prediction

The home side are on a four-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one league game this season. They have won all three of their home games this season and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Reading are on a three-game winning streak and have kept clean sheets in all three games. However, they have lost two of their last three games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Reading

