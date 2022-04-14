Sheffield United vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United host Reading at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship on Friday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Sheffield are currently 6th in the table, with a win potentially taking them up to 4th. Paul Heckingbottom's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having only won two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Reading on Friday.

Reading, on the other hand, are currently 21st in the league, eight points above the relegation zone. Paul Ince's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Cardiff City last time out. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Sheffield on Friday.

Over the course of the season your job is to understand your role when you come in, to a man we've done that really well this season."



Wes Foderingham's Reading preview.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Sheffield United vs Reading Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won all of their previous five meetings against Reading.

Sheffield came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Jayden Bogle's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Sheffield United Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Reading Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Sheffield United vs Reading Team News

Halilovic will be a huge miss for Reading

Sheffield United

Sheffield will have a host of players missing for the game on Friday. Billy Sharp, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, David McGoldrick , Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell and Charlie Goode are all out injured.

Injured: Billy Sharp, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, David McGoldrick , Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell, Charlie Goode

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading

Reading have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against Cardiff last time out. Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna, Karl Hein and Yakou Meite are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna, Karl Hein, Yakou Meite

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Reading Predicted XI

Reading FC @ReadingFC 🧤 We've taken points from promotion-challengers since @orjanhnyland1 arrived - he believes we can do it again at Bramall Lane on Good Friday... #SHUREA 🧤 We've taken points from promotion-challengers since @orjanhnyland1 arrived - he believes we can do it again at Bramall Lane on Good Friday... #SHUREA

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wesley Foderingham; Ben Davies, John Egan, Filip Uremovic; Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, George Baldock; Morgan Gibbs-White, Oliver McBurnie

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Orjan Nyland; Tom McIntyre, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Junior Hoillet, John Swift, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao

Sheffield United vs Reading Prediction

It's hard to see Sheffield United losing this game given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict Sheffield will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Reading

