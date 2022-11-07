Sheffield United vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8, 2022 

Sheffield United will host Rotherham United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday (November 8) night in the Championship.

After a horrid run of results in October, the hosts have recovered form and have resumed their promotion charge. Sheffield are coming off an entertaining 5-2 comeback win over league leaders Burnley, with four different players getting on the scoresheet to help overturn an early deficit. Sheffield sit third in the Championship table with 35 points and will go top with a win on Tuesday.

Rotherham, meanwhile, have struggled to pick up points recently, rapidly descending down the standings. They lost 2-1 against the floundering Norwich City in their last game and will feel gutted to have come away with nothing despitecreating enough chances to pick up a point.

The visitors are 17th in the league table with 22 points from 20 games. They are just two points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap this week.

Sheffield United vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Sheffield and Rotherham. The hosts have won 22 of those games, while the visitors have won just eight. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

Sheffield are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture.

Rotherham are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Sheffield (22 goals scored) have the best offensive record at home in the Championship this season.

Rotherham picked up just seven points on the road in the league this season. Only Milwall (6) and last-placed Huddersfield Town (2) have picked up fewer.

The Blades have scored 34 goals in the Championship this season. Only league leaders Burnley (37) have scored more.

Sheffield United vs Rotherham United Prediction

Sheffield are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last four games. They have lost just one game at home this season, and the trend could continue.

Rotherham, meanwhile, have lost their last three games on the bounce and are winless in their last five. They have won just one away league game all season and could lose here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Rotherham United

Sheffield United vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes