Sheffield United vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Sheffield United will host Rotherham United at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

The Blades are on a roll, winning four of their last five games, and sitting atop the league table with 17 points from eight games. However, Paul Heckingbottom's side are also blighted by a plethora of injuries, with as many as eight players sidelined with fitness concerns.

Rotherham, meanwhile, are down in 13th place with just ten points from seven games and just one win in their last six across competitions. During this period, the Millers were knocked out from the second round of the EFL Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Morecambe.

Sheffield United vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head

Rotherham have won only eight of their previous 38 clashes with Sheffield, losing 22 times.

Their last victory in the fixture came in September 2013.

Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Rotherham United Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Sheffield United vs Rotherham United Team News

Sheffield United

The Blades are running short of options in defence, as Jayden Bogle, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell, Max Lowe and Ciaran Clark are injured. In midfield, Billy Sharp, John Fleck and Ben Osborn are sidelined.

Injured: Jayden Bogle, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell, Max Lowe, Ciaran Clark, Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Ben Osborn

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rotherham United

Grant Hall is injured, so the Millers could field the same XI as last time given their rich vein of form right now, despite Cameron Humphreys being fit. Shane Ferguson has a niggle.

Injured: Grant Hall

Doubtful: Shane Ferguson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sheffield United vs Rotherham United Predicted XIs

Sheffield United (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Anel Ahmedhodzic; George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Tommy Doyle, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye; Oli McBurnie

Rotherham United (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Wes Harding, Richard Wood, Lee Peltier; Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Oliver Rathbone, Daniel Barlaser, Ben Wiles, Cohen Bramall; Conor Washington, Chiedozie Ogbene

Sheffield United vs Rotherham United Prediction

Sheffield are the form team here, and their recent record in the fixture is also good. The Blades have lost just one of their last 14 meetings with Rotherham, who're not in their best shape right now. Despite being hit by a plethora of injuries, the hosts should prevail.

Prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 Rotherham United

