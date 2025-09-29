Sheffield United vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Sheffield United will entertain Southampton at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship on Tuesday. Sheffield are at the bottom of the league standings, losing six of their seven games thus far. The visitors have not fared much better, with only one win, and are currently in 19th place in the standings.

Ad

The hosts registered their first win of the season last week, with a 1-0 away triumph over Oxford United. They also kept their first clean sheet of the season in that win. Callum O'Hare scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute.

The Saints are winless in the league since their campaign opener, and in their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by league leaders Middlesbrough. Adam Armstrong gave them the lead in the 61st minute, and Kaly Sène pulled the league leaders level in the 77th minute.

Ad

Trending

Sheffield United vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 59 times in all competitions. Sheffield have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 25 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 21 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2020-21 season. The Saints won the two Premier League meetings and also registered a win on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round.

Southampton are winless in their last three away games, suffering two consecutive defeats.

Sheffield United have lost their three home games, failing to score in two.

The hosts have the joint-second-worst defensive record in the league, conceding 13 goals, three more than the Saints.

The hosts have the worst goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring just twice in seven games.

Ad

Sheffield United vs Southampton Prediction

The Blades returned to goalscoring ways after five games in their previous outing, recording a 1-0 away triumph over Oxford United. They have lost their last five meetings against the visitors, with their last win in this fixture registered at home in the Carabao Cup in 2014.

Tom Davies and Danny Ings face late fitness tests for this match, while Jamie Shackleton will sit this one out.

Ad

The Saints are winless in their last five games across all competitions, suffering two defeats. Notably, two of their three wins across all competitions this season have been registered on their travels. They have won their last three away meetings against Sheffield, keeping two clean sheets.

Welington is the only confirmed absentee for the visitors.

Both teams have endured a poor run of form, and considering their poor defensive form, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Ad

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Southampton

Sheffield United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More