Sheffield United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sheffield United will look to build on a spirited performance against Aston Villa as they take on Southampton, who have now lost eight of their last nine Premier League games.

10-men Sheffield United put on an inspired display and registered a surprise win over Aston Villa on Wednesday. David McGoldrick had put the Blades ahead in the 30th minute of the game. The going got tough for Chris Wilder's men when Phil Jagielka was sent off in the 57th minute for a foul on Anwar El Ghazi.

A big win for Sheff Utd ⚔️#SHUAVL pic.twitter.com/v6xtbz5WfZ — Premier League (@premierleague) March 3, 2021

Playing without three of their first-choice centre-backs, Sheffield United were expected to crumble as Aston Villa looked to make the most of their advantage in numbers. But Sheffield United thwarted every attempt made at their goal and somehow held on to pocket all three points; something they've done just four times in 27 outings.

Meanwhile, Ralph Hassenhuttl's struggling Southampton side conceded a 1-0 defeat against Everton. Richarlison's goal in the 8th minute of the game proved to be just enough for the Toffees as they stake a claim for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Southampton's last win in the Premier League came on January 5th against Liverpool. Ever since, they have gone winless in nine games and have lost eight of those. After looking like they were cruising comfortably in the top half of the table, a single point in nine games leaves Southampton just seven points clear of the drop zone.

They were silent for large parts of the game at Goodison Park, carving out just two decent opportunities and squandering both of them. Ralph Hassenhuttl will look at Saturday's game against Sheffield United as a must-win as they stand the chance of coming dangerously close to the relegation spots if they lose.

Sheffield United vs Southampton Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between Sheffield United and Southampton, the latter has the slightest edge. The Saints have won five matches while the Blades have won four. One match has ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides clashed was in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season and Southampton won the game 3-0. In fact, Southampton have won all of the last three meetings between the two sides.

Sheffield United form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Southampton form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Sheffield United vs Southampton Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have a raft of injury issues. Their main centre-back options, John Egan, Jack O'Connell and Chris Basham, are all injured. To add to their problems, Phil Jagielka is suspended after picking up a red card in the game against Aston Villa.

Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Jack Rodwell and Jack Robinson are all sidelined as well.

Injuries: Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Jack Rodwell, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Jack O'Connell and Chris Basham

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Phil Jagielka

Southampton

Southampton are yet another injury-ravaged side. Oriol Romeu is out for the season as are Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone. They are joined by Takumi Minamino and Theo Walcott on the sidelines.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Ibrahima Diallo could be available against Sheffield United.

Injuries: Oriol Romeu, Michael Obafemi, Will Smallbone, Takumi Minamino and Theo Walcott

Doubtful: Kyle Walker-Peters and Ibrahima Diallo

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United vs Southampton Predicted Lineups

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aaron Ramsdale; George Baldock, Ethan Ampadu, Kean Bryan, Enda Stevens, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, John Lundstran, Ben Osborn; Oliver Burke, David McGoldrick

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fraser Forster; Ryan Bertrand, Mohammed Salisu, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek; Nathan Tella, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Sheffield United vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton's record since beating Liverpool on January 4:

9️⃣ Games

0️⃣ Wins

1️⃣ Draw

8️⃣ Defeats pic.twitter.com/aDhtjZcDvO — Goal (@goal) March 1, 2021

Southampton are in dire straits. They have lost eight of their last nine games. Sheffield United have looked resilient intermittently, although their form has been nothing to write home about ever since the start of the season.

The game against Southampton is a great opportunity for Chris Wilder's men to get two back-to-back wins under their belt. However, in the absence of their three first-choice centre-backs, they will have their work cut out for them.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Southampton