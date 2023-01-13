Sheffield United vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023 

Sheffield United will host Stoke City at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 14), looking to bounce back from their latest setback to keep the heat on leaders Burnley.

The Blades saw their five-game winning run in the league end with a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers but beat Millwall in the FA Cup third round in their next outing.

With 51 points from 26 games, Paul Heckingbottom's side are just five points worse off than Burnley as they look to return to the Premier League by winning the Championship.

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited “We'll see, Lowey has been training and so has Ossie, so they are the two we know who are, but Oli has been on the grass but not willing to push him to risk him. I want him ready and firing.”



Hecky when asked about injuries. 🤕 “We'll see, Lowey has been training and so has Ossie, so they are the two we know who are, but Oli has been on the grass but not willing to push him to risk him. I want him ready and firing.”Hecky when asked about injuries. 🤕 https://t.co/uFPWSuzh7y

Stoke, meanwhile, have accrued 21 points fewer than Sheffield and languish in 18th place, having lost their last two league games. The Potters were beaten 1-0 at home by Burnley and Preston North End and risk losing for the third game in a row for the second time this season.

Sheffield United vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 109 previous clashes with Stoke, Sheffield have won 43 times and lost on 36 occasions.

Stoke have won their last two games against Sheffield, including a 3-1 win in October.

Sheffield haven't lost three in a row over Stoke since a run of five between 1975 and 1978.

Stoke are looking to complete their first league double over Sheffield since the 1977-78 season.

Sheffield have 51 points from 26 league games this season - the most they've accrued at this stage of the Championship since the 2005-06 season.

Stoke have conceded the first goal in more league games than any other side in the Championship this season.

No Championship side has scored more goals in the 90th minute or later this season than Stoke (4).

Sheffield United vs Stoke City Prediction

Sheffield are the obvious favourites, given the contrasting fortunes of the two teams this season.

Stoke, meanwhile, have won their last two games with the Blades and will come in confidently, but the hosts should prevail.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Stoke City

Sheffield United vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes