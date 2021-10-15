Sheffield United vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United host Stoke City at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides in contrasting runs of form.

Sheffield United have faltered of late and are currently 14th in the table. Slavisa Jokanovic's side have lost their last two games on the trot and will hope to turn things around with a win against a high-flying Stoke City side on Saturday.

Stoke City are currently fourth in the table and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. Michael O'Neill will know that a win could potentially take his side into second and will hope to take advantage of Sheffield United's poor run of form on Saturday.

Both teams will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make Saturday's fixture an exciting matchup.

Sheffield United vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Stoke City winning only one.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in May 2019. Goals from Sam Vokes and Ryan Shawcross were canceled out by Kieran Dowell and Enda Stevens on the night.

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-D-W-L-L

Stoke City Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Sheffield United vs Stoke City Team News

Baldock will be a huge miss for Sheffield United

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. George Baldock, Sander Berge, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Oliver Burke, Luke Freeman and Jack O'Connell are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: George Baldock, Sander Berge, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Oliver Burke, Luke Freeman, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Stoke City have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against West Brom last time out.

Abdallah Sima and Morgan Fox are still out injured.

Injured: Abdallah Sima, Morgan Fox

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Olsen; Ben Davies, John Egan, Chris Basham; Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Morgan Gibbs-White; Ben Osborn; Lys Mousset, Billy Sharp

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Adam Davies; James Chester, Harry Souttar, Ben Wilmot; Josh Tymon, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen, Tom Smith; Mario Vrancic, Nick Powell; Jacob Brown

Sheffield United vs Stoke City Prediction

The two sides are in very different runs of form and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

We predict a tight game with Stoke City coming away with the win.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Stoke City

